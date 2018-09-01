Oh. A hidden Instagram video offers a bizarre hint that Cass wins The Bachelor.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub . It’s a blast.

Well.

For a while there, we were totally convinced Brittany Hockley was set to win The Bachelor.

After all, Brittany and the Honey Badger did have a pretty great introduction. She’s from Port Macquarie, and he is too… basically, it’s pretty much meant to be.

But now it seems someone else may have won the Honey Badgelor’s heart after all.

How do we know? Well it all comes down to a super sneaky Instagram video.

Shared to DJ Tori Levett’s 121,000 Instagram followers, Bachelor contestant Cass Wood appeared to show off a big ol’ sparkling ring on her engagement finger on Friday night.

But this wasn’t just an accidental ring slip.

In the video, 23-year-old Cass’ friend even zooms in on the ring, as Cass shows it off to the camera.