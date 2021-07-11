People think Caroline Calloway's book was a scam. Now, she's selling "snake oil".

Caroline Calloway makes money by selling scams. By now, her 676,000 followers would know this all too well. The 29-year-old herself is unashamed about it.

The infamous influencer inadvertently gained worldwide attention in 2019 when her former best friend, Natalie Beach, wrote an essay for The Cut titled, 'I Was Caroline Calloway'.

Beach explained she was Calloway's unknown paid ghostwriter - the voice behind her famous Instagram captions that crafted an aspirational fairytale-like persona. She also claimed that Calloway paid for a large portion of her followers. Essentially, the viral essay outlined all the reasons why the Instagram influencer's success was built on a mountain of lies.

The essay launched Calloway into mainstream media publications and, in her signature style, she leveraged off the infamy by announcing she was writing a book titled Scammer.

It's still unclear whether this book actually exists.

The self-published book - which has been available for pre-order since January 2020 - has never been sent out to all the people who bought it. It's still available now on her website. She still claims that she will be shipping it out this year.

Yes. To recap: Calloway sold her followers a book about her scams titled 'Scammer'. No one has received their copy yet.

Now, though, Calloway has moved on to another product to sell. A $75 homemade skincare product she calls 'Snake Oil'.

"We all know that I have amazing skin. Everyone knows this. This is just historically correct. I have the skin of a viral 18-year-old TikToker, and I am turning thirty," the influencer said in a video promoting the new product.