Caroline Calloway sold a book about her own scams. So far, no one has received their copy.

Caroline Calloway is unashamed about her scams and shams. She embraces every lie she's told people, as though admitting to her fraudulent activity is the epitome of authenticity.

You may remember her name from this time last year, when her former best friend, Natalie Beach, wrote an article for The Cut titled, I Was Caroline Calloway. It went viral, explaining how Beach was Calloway's unknown paid ghostwriter - the voice behind the captions that made Calloway famous - and that Calloway herself paid for her followers early on. Essentially, it outlined all the reasons why the Instagram influencer's success was built on a mountain of lies.

How did Calloway respond? She told her then 800,000 followers (now 693,000) to "read Natalie’s article" and to "leave a comment... even if it’s insulting me". She admitted to her lies, and put the link to the article in her Instagram bio, so that her followers could read about how she had deceived them for years.

The essay launched her into mainstream media publications, and in her signature style, she leveraged off the infamy to make money by announcing she was writing a book titled Scammer.

The self-published book has been available for international pre-order since January this year.

"It's finally here! Seven years of writing for you and this is the first time you can hold my words! Ever!" the description for the book says on her website.

"The goal of this book is to make a pretty object that you can hug and display and cherish, while also giving you an escape hatch from your life, like all good authors do. On Instagram you can disappear into the coziness of my writing voice, but only for so long. Captions are done in a hot sec."