Candace Owens says Australia needs to be ‘rescued’ from a dictatorship. But we are not victims of tyranny.

Although there has been debate and disagreement in Australia surrounding the longevity of lockdowns, it appears that that some Americans are far angrier than we are about our nation.

This week, one of America’s most high-profile conservative political commentators, Candace Owens, has asked when the US plans to ‘invade Australia’ in order to restore democracy.

“For the last 20 years, the United States has spent trillions of dollars overseas in Afghanistan fighting a war. We were told the war was necessary anyway, the slaughtering of American sons and daughters on foreign soil because we were fighting a noble cause – to spread democracy in a tyrannical land.”

“So, I’m going to ask those same lecturing politicians and media members a question: when do we deploy troops to Australia?”

Watch a thank you to masks. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Owens is very much known for being quite the provocateur, the Daily Wire host also going as far as to compare Australia’s government with the Taliban: an actual tyrannical regime that just this week murdered an Afghan woman for the “crime” of refusing to give up sport.⁠

“When do we invade Australia and free an oppressed people who are suffering under a totalitarian regime? Australia currently, make no mistake, is a tyrannical police state, whose people are quite literally being imprisoned against their will.”