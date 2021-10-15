"It is heartachingly painful." Stop comparing Australia’s COVID-19 restrictions to the Holocaust.

I’m always fascinated by Nanna’s hands. Her slender fingers wrap around mine, clutching tightly.

Her name is Lena Baron, my partner’s grandmother, but I call her Nanna too. Together we drink tea, share stories and hold hands.

Her skin drapes over her knuckles like crinkled tissue paper; the years etched deeply into every crease and groove. 97 years of history.

They are hands that were forced to make shoes and ammunition as a slave labourer for German soldiers; hands that received one loaf of bread for a week in Poland’s Lodz Ghetto; hands that were torn from her mother at the gates of Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. And they are the hands that cradled her three children after starting a new life in Australia.

Hands that survived the Holocaust.

Recently, a trend has arisen where the atrocity that claimed the lives of millions is grossly being compared to lockdown rules and restrictions on the unvaccinated.

Earlier this week, NSW blogger Sarah Mills posted a sickening photo with her three children. A yellow Star of David was pinned to each of their t-shirts, accompanied with the words, “No vax”.

The image compared "segregated" Australians – those who choose not to have a Covid vaccination – to Holocaust victims.

