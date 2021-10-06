Dear American protestors,

We couldn't help but notice that on Tuesday you marched through the streets of New York in our name.

We saw you swarm across the Brooklyn Bridge to our Manhattan consulate.

We saw you raise signs proclaiming that Aussies are living under "the new world order" of lockdowns, vaccines and vaccine passports.

We saw you waving our flag, and we heard you chanting, "Save Australia! Save Australia! Save Australia!" — a phrase that ended up trending on Twitter.

The crowd gathers outside the Consulate General of Australia here in New York pic.twitter.com/g9JVbiEzt5 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 4, 2021

Firstly, thank you for thinking of us. We mean that. It's been an isolating, insular couple of years battling COVID-19. So the fact that you feel such passion for the 25 million of us tucked away down here is admirable — particularly given the scale of your own struggles.

It's just that we feel your concern would be better directed elsewhere.

Because while you may believe that Australians are victims of tyranny who have had our freedoms cruelly snatched away, the overwhelming majority of us simply don't see it that way.

We believe that we are making personal sacrifices for the safety of our loved ones and our community.

We believe that masks, vaccines and stay-at-home measures have saved untold numbers of us; not that we need saving from them.