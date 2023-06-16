I can’t stop thinking about... what Cameron Diaz keeps in her fridge.

Cameron Diaz has shared the contents of her fridge with her Instagram followers and I am gooped in every sense of the word.

For a promotion with Gwyneth's Paltrow's Goop Kitchen launching a new summer salad, Cameron Diaz opened her fridge to reveal a selection of pre-packaged salad and white wine... and only pre-packaged salad and white wine.

The quick fridge shot was like something out of a Saturday Night Live sketch. I can't stop thinking about this fridge.

Watch the moment Cameron Diaz opens her fridge. Post continues after video.



Video via Instagram/camerondiaz

The My Best Friend's Wedding actress was flooded with comments falling into two camps: people laughing at the choice of fridge items, and those criticising the plastic containers. "Utterly ridiculous! Make a salad yourself, perhaps. Use less plastic," one user wrote on Instagram.

I'm not going to touch on the sustainability issues, but I have some other thoughts. These thoughts have no order or structure, I just have a lot of feelings.

How is there no milk of any sort? I presume Cameron Diaz is an oat latte type of gal, yet there's nothing, nada. Does she drink her coffee black? Does she eat her cereal dry? Does she not value joy in this short life?

Okay on to little treats: where are the little treats? I can't get by 30 minutes working from home without slinking to the fridge to treat myself for working for the last 30 minutes. Some might suggest that wine is a treat, and those people are loose units for suggesting I sip on savvy B while I work.