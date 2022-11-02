A literal pile of sh*t and a $45k sex couch: Mamamia recaps the Goop Gift Guide.

There are a few things that signal the beginning of the silly season.

Celebrities pack up their elaborate Halloween costumes after a week of unnecessary photoshoots. Every website you've ever signed up for sends you 12 emails about their various deals. Mariah Carey posts a video about 'defrosting'.

But who needs those? Because there is a more recent development that tells us that Christmas is truly just around the corner: the Goop Christmas gift guide.

Goop's now annual gift guide just dropped, including its absolutely insane 'ridiculous but awesome' list, and they are everything you want them to be. At this point Goop is 100 per cent in on the joke, but it's still fun to point and laugh.

Here's the best (read: wildest) suggestions, because nothing says 'better get Christmas shopping' like Gwyneth Paltrow's curated list of $30 toilet paper and a $470 joint-rolling machine.

Gucci Waste Bag Holder - AU$657.

Image: Gucci.