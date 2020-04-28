Cameron Diaz retired after 25 years in the spotlight. Now she's saying she might return.

In 2018, Cameron Diaz confirmed the rumours about her long absence from the film industry: she had retired.

After three decades in the spotlight, the award-winning actor had decided it was time to learn who she was beyond Cameron Diaz, the Hollywood star.

“It’s fun to just not have anybody know what I’m up to,” Diaz told InStyle in 2019. “Because my time is all mine. I’m not selling any films, and because I’m not selling anything, I don’t have to give anybody anything. I’m not doing this anymore. I’m living my life.”

It was a stunning move. But now, it seems, perhaps it wasn’t a permanent one.

Speaking to her longtime makeup artist, Gucci Westman, for her YouTube series Makeup & Friends, the 47-year-old said she wouldn’t rule out a return to the big screen one day.

Video by Mamamia

“You know, look, I’m never going to say never,” she said in Thursday’s video, “because I’m not a person who says never about anything, clearly.”

Clearly…

From model to comedy star, and blackmail victim.

In 1990, 17-year-old Cameron Diaz’s face beamed out from the cover of iconic American girls’ magazine, Seventeen.

The San Diego-born teen scored a modelling contract with Elite the previous year and booked campaigns with major labels including Levi’s and Calvin Klein. Her career seemed all mapped out.

“I’ll probably model until I’m old and grey,” she said in the accompanying interview. “Actually, my ultimate dream is to be a zoologist. Maybe go on safari in Africa and study lions.”