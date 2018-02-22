Cadbury informed us we're saying 'Creme Egg' wrong and we outright refused to accept this.

There are only two things on this planet I love more than Nutella: my dog and Cadbury Creme Eggs.

The obsession started young. I have a memory of demanding politely requesting the Easter Bunny only bring me Creme Eggs one year. When I discovered some mini Crunchie eggs had made their way into in the mix I was not a happy camper.

I buy bundles of the deliciously creamy, way-too-sweet-to-be-consumed-on-a-regular-basis treats every year. I will fight tooth and nail for the last tub of Creme Egg ice cream. I know all the recipes. I will happily debate for hours with anyone who dares to suggest Creme Eggs are “the worst”.

I consider myself an expert. Or at least, I did, until the company behind the chocolate treat declared I'd been pronouncing the name wrong THIS ENTIRE TIME.

It started out innocently enough: a Twitter user asked the UK arm of the company how exactly the word 'creme' was meant to be pronounced.

"Obviously, it's CREAM. Rhymes with scream. And team. And sunbeam," the world scoffed because honestly who doesn't know that?

But... Cadbury was having precisely none of our confidence and boldly declared it was actually meant to be pronounced 'crem'.