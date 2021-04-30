"I was told I had taken the easy way out." We need to talk about C-section shaming.

PSA: C-sections are just another way of giving birth.

While that statement might sound obvious, in 2021, plenty of people still think otherwise.

When we asked the Mamamia community if they had ever been shamed for having a C-section, over 100 women replied and, sadly, most of them said they had.

Now, as everyone's experience and circumstances are different, we asked these women what happened when they were C-section shamed. Here's what 30 of them had to say.

1. Truan

I've had two C-sections and with the first one (emergency) I was told "I had taken the easy way out" (like I had a choice in the matter) and that "how I gave birth wasn’t natural". It’s a very hard thing to cope with as a new mother because you do feel like a failure. You do feel like you should or could have done something differently. But I’ve come to realise that at the end of the day, when the kids are in school and older, no one is going to care how they were born. You damn well grew those little babies in your body and that’s all that matters.

2. Danni

I was shamed by an older lady at work. Not because of my first C-section, which was booked due to medical complications, but I’m now 27 weeks pregnant and have opted for a C-section again. It was a light decision; I was given all the information and stats by my OB-GYN, who advised if I attempted vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC) there was about a 70 per cent chance I’d end up having an emergency C-section. According to this one colleague I’m lazy for not attempting a vaginal birth. I haven’t been offended though because I know her opinion speaks more of her values of motherhood than mine.

3. Tiarne