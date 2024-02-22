The science-backed quiz that tells you if you're close to burnout.

Burnout. You'll be hard-pressed to find someone in this current climate who isn't experiencing it.

So much so, that Australia is going through a bit of a crisis — one that's been fuelled by the pandemic and the extreme weather events before it.

According to research conducted by Beyond Blue, around 50 per cent of people are suffering from acute mental health issues after the pandemic, but are delaying getting the help that they need.

To add to that, the State of the Global Workplace 2023 Report by Gallup found that Australian workers had some of the highest levels of stress in the world, with 47 per cent of employees experiencing daily stress.

Research further showed that 67 per cent of people chose to "quietly quit" their jobs or chose not to engage despite being physically present.

The stats are alarming and are proof that many people are feeling overworked, exhausted and unsupported. Burnout isn't just a feeling and it can have serious repercussions if left to fester.