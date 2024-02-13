The one side effect of burnout no one is talking about.





When Katherine Iscoe took on the role of CEO for the company she and her husband founded, she thought everything was perfect.

And it was - on paper.

"It was a wonderful opportunity so the thought process was 'hell yes!' as I am very supportive of helping more women get into executive roles," says Iscoe. Problem was, she never wanted to be an executive herself.

Despite the success of the company, and her success in the role, it wasn’t long before the cracks started to appear. Iscoe tried to keep up the facade, but the foundation had broken, and so did her 10-year relationship.

Watch: Gender Roles And Stereotypes. Post continues after the video.



Video via YouTube/AMAZE.org

"When we split I felt like I had lost my best friend (even writing this now I am tearing up)," she shares. But she soldiered on.

"You’re the CEO of an incredibly successful and incredible company, but on the inside, your relationship is crumbling. That’s a hard pill to swallow."

Eventually a friend pointed out the obvious - Iscoe didn’t seem herself. So she decided to go to a psychologist.

"After 10 minutes the psych said, 'You’re burnt out, you need to take some time off … at least a month'.