The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday October 7.

Big budget spend as Frydenberg goes for growth.

Despite Josh Frydenberg's gigantic spend-up, his second budget contained very few big surprises after the carefully crafted run-up to the treasurer's big night.

In the past week or so, big, multi-billion dollar initiatives have been announced on a daily basis, from an apprenticeship initiative to giving the regions and tourism a cash injection.

The bringing forward of already legislated tax cuts, due in 2022, has been flagged for months.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg last night unveiled the federal budget. Image: Sam Mooy/Getty. Even so, the spend-a-thon that will see the budget deficit balloon to a record $213.7 billion and government debt exceed $1 trillion for the first time is aimed at digging the economy out of recession and getting people back into work.

The budget is forecasting a huge acceleration of economic growth in the next financial year, but it relies on there being a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2021.

If there was a second or third wave of virus cases in Australia, that could hurt the economy by $55 billion.

Despite the big spend there has been plenty of criticism towards the budget, with the $1.6 billion boost to fund 23,000 home care packages called a "drop in the bucket" by Aged and Community Services Australia.

There's also criticism that the budget fails to give older jobless Australians certainty for the future, with the announced 'JobMaker' scheme only giving hiring credit to those aged 16-35.

There was nothing promised in the budget for childcare, and while women in the workplace will benefit from $240 million, interest groups say the money doesn't stand up against the billions committed to other measures.