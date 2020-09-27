A 27 second phone call and an ill-timed text: Just 7 of the most savage celebrity breakups of all time.

Breakups are tough. And some are much harder to get over than others.

Never is this more true than when you're famous.

You see, for every "conscious uncoupling" that plays out on a world stage, there's a celeb breakup so brutal, people will be talking about it for years to come.

From marriages ended over text to separations announced on talks shows... brace yourselves, here are seven of the most brutal celeb breakups of all time.

Video via Mamamia.

Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas

Image: Getty.

Taylor Swift dated Joe Jonas from July to October 2008 before the teenage romance came to an abrupt end.

In November that year, Swift appeared on Ellen, and revealed to a stunned audience that Jonas had broken up with her in a phone call that lasted just 27 seconds.

When quizzed about the breakup, she said: "When I find that person that is right for me he'll be wonderful and when I look at that person, I'm not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 27 seconds when I was 18.