From Matt Damon to Amy Schumer: 15 celebrities who dated and married normal people like us.

Ever since we heard the news Zac Efron was dating an Aussie local, we couldn't help but wish that he was dating... us.

What if we were working at a local cafe, bumped into the actor then started dating them? (Yes, that's exactly what happened to Vanessa Valladares FYI). Oh, we can dream.

﻿﻿For a handful of normal people, that situation actually happened.

They were in the right place at the right time, met an A-lister and began dating them. Some even married them.

From Matt Damon to Taylor Lautner, here are 15 celebrities who dated or married really normal people.

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso.

Image: Getty.

In 2003, while filming the movie Stuck on You, Matt Damon walked into a bar. He spotted his soon-to-be wife, Luciana Barroso, across the room.

"I was working as a bartender in South Beach (Miami) and he was shooting a movie there and the crew ended up in the bar one Saturday night… Matt’s story is that he saw me across the room and there was a light on me. And I’m like: 'Yeah it was a nightclub - there were lights everywhere!'" Luciana told Vogue in 2018.