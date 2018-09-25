The, erm, sexy product used to create the Brownlow red carpet's most talked about look.

Last night, a roomful of incredible women descended on Melbourne’s Crown Casino to celebrate the 2018 AFL Brownlow Medal Awards.

Sure, the night wasn’t technically about them – the awards recognise their AFL footballer husbands and partners – but then again, it kind of was and always is about the WAGs, right?

If you missed it (i.e. you were watching Survivor or reading a book) you can catch up on all the Brownlow red carpet looks in our gallery here.

From Bec Judd’s gorgeous J’Aton Couture lilac gown and Jessie Murphy in pink Oglia-Loro, to Mardi Dangerfield in burnt orange Georgia Young Couture and Britt Davis’ Paolo Sebastian long-sleeve beaded gown, the Brownlow fashion was stunning, as always.

But right now, we want to take a moment to honour the real hero of the Brownlow red carpet.

The hair.