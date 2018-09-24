The practical detail people think they have spotted on Bec Judd's Brownlow dress.

As the WAGS of the AFL parade the most incredible dresses we have ever seen on the Brownlow Red Carpet, we can’t keep our eyes off one dress with what appears to be a practical twist.

Bec Judd’s dress is exquisite.

It is big and grand and purple, and designed by J’Aton Couture.

And it appears to have… pockets?!?

Naturally, the comments are rich with pocket speculations.

"It has pockets!" wrote one Instagram user.

"Such a beautiful dress and even better, it has pockets" wrote another.

But... we aren't so sure.

We kind of think it might just be, god forbid... a pleat.