As Tom Mitchell won the Brownlow, the camera panned to his coach. And... it got awkward.

So, had Clarko nodded off?

As star Hawthorn midfielder Tom Mitchell made his Brownlow Medal acceptance speech, his first thank you was to the club.

The camera duly cut to Alastair Clarkson, who either had his head down looking at the floor as he listened to his star midfielder – or the night had gone a bit late for him.

It certainly looked like Clarkson was having a quick nap and the image quickly went viral on social media.

The rest of the audience laughed and that startled the Hawks coach, who had a sheepish grin.

“That’s the last time I’m going to give him a mention,” Mitchell said.

The Hawks midfielder later was unsure what had happened.

“I don’t know what he was doing – what was he doing?” Mitchell asked.