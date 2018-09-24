celebrity

Just all the gorgeous dresses from the 2018 Brownlow Medal red carpet in the one place.

It’s the biggest night in AFL – the 2018 Brownlow medal is here.

But before we find out who the best and fairest AFL player in the competition is, there’s loads of stunning frocks to see on the red carpet.

From Bec Judd’s gorgeous lilac gown to Nadia Bartel’s picture perfect white gown to dresses in every colour of the rainbow, this year’s Brownlow red carpet is anything but boring.

And while many of the dresses featured long trains, there was one clear, standout trend – metallics.

But you won’t find a best or worst dressed list here. We think everyone looks fab.

Here’s all the amazing frocks all in one convenient place.

Let’s get right into it, shall we?

Chris and Bec Judd. Image: Getty.
Ben and Belinda Cunnington. Image: Getty.
Sebastian Ross and Marnie O'Connor. Image: Getty.
Sports commentator Neroli Meadows. Image: Getty.
Nadia and Jimmy Bartel. Image: Getty.
Brit Davis. Image: Instagram.
Emma Giles. Image: Instagram.
Hestor Brown. Image: Getty.
Jerri Jones and her husband Nathan Jones. Image: Instagram.
Logan Shine. Image: Instagram.
Bec Judd. Image: Instagram.
Mardi Dangerfield. Image: Getty.
Brigitta Olsen and Lachie Whitfield. Image: Getty.
Nadia Bartel. Image: Instagram.
Bec Judd and Jessie Murphy. Image: Getty.
Alex Pendlebury. Image: Getty.
Alexandra Bourne. Image: Getty.
Charlotte Ennels. Image: Getty.
Dani Shreeve. Image: Getty.
Dyson Heppell and Kate Turner. Image: Getty.
Brit Davis and Joel Selwood. Image: Getty.
Hannah Davis. Image: Getty.
Jesinta and Buddy Franklin. Image: Getty.
Jessie Murphy. Image: Getty.
Sarah Roughead. Image: Getty.
Taylah Wilcox and Jack Steele. Image: Getty.
Tex Walker and Ellie Brown. Image: Getty.
Lauren Tscharke and Bryce Gibbs. Image: Getty.
Logan Shine. Image: Getty.
Phil Davis and Great Kernan. Image: Getty.
Rudy Keddie. Image: Getty.
Isaac Heeney and Laura Houghton. Image: Getty.
Brooke Cotchin. Image: Getty.
Elli Brashaw. Image: Getty.
Jesinta Franklin. Image: Getty.
Julie Clark. Image: Getty.
David Swallow and Georgia Homer. Image: Getty.
Isaac Smith and Candice Quinlan. Image: Getty.
Kalinda Salla. Image: Getty.
Luke Parker and Kate Lawrence. Image: Getty.
Shane Edwards and Samantha Erichsdotter. Image: Getty.
Shaun and Amy Burgoyne. Image: Getty.
Alice Gough. Image: Getty.

Which look was your favourite? Let us know down below.

