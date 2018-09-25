The wardrobe malfunction that almost ruined the Brownlow for AFL WAG Kalinda Salla.

Kalinda Salla was just one of the many wives and girlfriends of AFL players who stunned on the Brownlow red carpet on Monday night.
But she almost didn’t get to wear her head-turning white beaded gown while accompanying her partner, Brisbane captain Dayne Zorko, to the AFL’s big event.
The 24-year-old tried her dress on early Monday – only to have the zip break.
“I tried the dress on when I woke up, I went to do the zip myself and it broke,” she told AAP.
“I called guest services, a lady came and made it worse… so at 7.30am I went into reception in this dress, hair still just woken up and got into a taxi to the city to an alterations place.”
Thankfully, by Monday evening the zip was repaired and Kalinda posed for photos without a hint of the drama that unfolded in the morning.
And I’m ready!! Thankyou to the amazing @judycopleycouture for creating this beautiful masterpiece for me to wear tonight! Also @what.kel.wore for styling me! ❤️❤️❤️???? Hair: @rae.hairstylist Makeup: @_namakeup Jewellery: @hardybrothers Bag: @olgabergofficial Beauty: @turubeauty #brownlow2018 #brownlow #SwisseRedCarpet
Just another post with a few more photos ???? But seriously thank you to the most incredible team who helped me get ready today! Dress: @judycopleycouture Stylist: @what.kel.wore Hair: @rae.hairstylist Makeup: @_namakeup Jewellery: @hardybrothers Bag: @olgabergofficial Beauty: @turubeauty #brownlow2018 #brownlow #SwisseRedCarpet
Why did you have to actually wear the dress when going to the alterations place?
^^^ asking the real questions
So everyone could see the drama, silly. Being a WAG is such hard, but very important work.
Gossip magazines would have exclusive rights to pictures of a well known women's weddings. The women would often travel to the venue in their wedding dress, but be completely surrounded, so no-one could get a picture of the dress. I used to scratch my head and wonder why they just didn't change into the dress at the venue. Turns out, it was planned this way; specifically to create the drama.