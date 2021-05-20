Last year, Brooke Cotchin went to a day spa. The hate she received left her suicidal.

This post deals with suicide and might be triggering for some readers.

In July last year, in the midst of the pandemic, Brooke Cotchin became engulfed in a media storm that she has now revealed left her suicidal.

The businesswoman and wife of AFL's Richmond captain Trent Cotchin attended a beauty salon to receive a facial whilst in the 'AFL bubble'. She posted about her trip to the spa on social media to support the local business but quickly deleted it after a slew of backlash.

“The most incredible experience today... My skin was in desperate need of some love. I knew I was in the right place as soon as I walked through the doors of Esteem," she captioned the post.

Ms Cotchin says she didn't realise that she had breached the restrictions placed on AFL players and their families who were staying in a 'bubble' in Queensland.

As a result, the AFL punished Richmond with a $45,000 fine.

But what was more costly was the impact on Ms Cotchin's mental health.

In an interview with the Curious Conversations podcast, hosted by Tully Humprey and Sarah Pasini, Ms Cotchin said the online bullying and extensive media coverage caused her great depression.

"The reason why I went for a facial was because we’d been up there for a month and I was homeschooling two kids and had Parker," she said, referring to their three children, daughters Harper and Mackenzie and son Parker.

“I was literally fried, my one thing [to relax was] going for a facial or a massage. [Trent's] like, ‘Just go and have some you time’," she recalled.