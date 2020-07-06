"I grew up in housing commission." Brooke Boney was 'heartbroken' by Pauline Hanson's comments.

On Monday morning, during her regular slot on Today, Pauline Hanson made some highly offensive comments about the residents in lockdown in nine Melbourne housing commission towers.
She referred to them as drug addicts and alcoholics and claimed they shouldn't be complaining because "some of these people know what it is like to be in tough conditions".
On Monday night's episode of Q&A, Today entertainment reporter Brooke Boney she said felt heartbroken when she watched the One Nation leader's comments go to air.
"I felt completely heartbroken. I grew up in housing commission. I was thinking about all of those kids sitting at home watching it, all of those people trapped in their apartments watching and thinking this is what Australia thinks of us. This is what the rest of our country thinks... that we're alcoholics and drug addicts, and that's disgusting," she said.
"I am all for free speech, and I think when people have different perspectives, most of the time it does help to drive argument forward, or debate forward. But when you use it to vilify people or to be deliberately mean, that to me is disgusting."
After the segment on Today, Pauline was dropped as a contributor to the show, with Nine's Director of News and Current Affairs Darren Wick stating, "The Today show has advised Pauline Hanson that she will no longer be appearing on our programme as a regular contributor.
"We don’t shy away from diverse opinions and robust debate on the Today show. But this morning’s accusations from Pauline Hanson were ill-informed and divisive. At a time of uncertainty in this national and global health crisis, Australians have to be united and supportive of one another. We need to get through this together."
Also, stigma has always been attached to housing commission kids, I was just talking to my co-worker about it, who was born in the 60s and grew up in housing commission. I had housing commission near my place growing up where the houses were beautifully maintained, there were also housing estates around the same area with all sorts of problems. So, again, it's this pretending that there was once some sort of good old days. Slums have always existed, they have always been a place to house people with mental health problems, drug addictions, criminal backgrounds, single mothers, and those that the wider society decides they don't want to look at too much.