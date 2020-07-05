"She won't be returning": The 7 biggest problems with Pauline Hanson's claims on Today show.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has been dropped as a contributor on Channel 9's Today show, after comments she made regarding Melbourne residents trapped inside housing commission towers.

On Monday morning, Hanson referred to those being held in hard lockdown as "drug addicts" who should be more proficient in English, among a slew of other insults.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, Nine’s Director of News and Current Affairs Darren Wick said, "The Today show has advised Pauline Hanson that she will no longer be appearing on our programme as a regular contributor.

"We don’t shy away from diverse opinions and robust debate on the Today show. But this morning’s accusations from Pauline Hanson were ill-informed and divisive. At a time of uncertainty in this national and global health crisis, Australians have to be united and supportive of one another. We need to get through this together."

An overview of what's happening in Melbourne right now.

In the harshest coronavirus lockdown seen in Australia yet, 3,000 residents from nine public housing towers in Melbourne have been banned from leaving their homes for any reason.

The residents of the nine towers will be in lockdown for at least five days, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Saturday afternoon, with the restrictions effective immediately.

Andrews said: "In recent days, 23 cases across more than 12 households have been identified in the Flemington and North Melbourne public housing estates."

"This represents a challenge we’ve not yet encountered. This is not like an outbreak spread across multiple homes or multiple suburbs.

"The close confines and the shared community spaces within these large apartment blocks means this virus can spread like wildfire."

Within minutes of the premier's announcement, police swarmed the housing estates as they blocked driveways and doorways, barring residents from leaving.

In the meantime, health workers are aiming to test every "every single resident" for COVID-19.

What did Pauline Hanson say?

1. "The fact is a lot of them are drug addicts as well, they are getting their medication, they are alcoholics so they're being looked after in that way."

Hanson said on national television that "a lot" of the residents are "drug addicts", despite having no figures or insights to back up her claim.

We know that residents of these housing estates are disproportionately vulnerable. This includes the elderly, refugees, people with disabilities, single mothers, individuals living with mental health issues, as well as some living with addiction.