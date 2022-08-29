Britney Spears shared a 22-minute video about her conservatorship. This is what she said.

Today, Britney Spears shared the full story behind her conservatorship – a story we had never fully heard of until now. And the details shared can only be described as bombshell allegations.

From 2008 to 2021, Britney had every element of her life controlled – what her career looked like, her finances, her medical choices and other key life decisions. She even had an IUD inserted which was completely against her wishes.

Then in late 2021 after the #FreeBritney movement gained increasing momentum, Britney was granted freedom. Her conservatorship that had controlled her life for almost 14 years was no more.

Only now, around ten months on since that monumental ruling, has Britney decided to come forward with her side of the story. In a 22-minute YouTube video posted and promoted via her official Twitter, Britney spoke about the conservatorship and her family's "controlling" actions. The video had no picture, only sound, and was soon changed to private settings meaning it is no longer publicly available to watch on her YouTube account.

The contents of the video however have been widely reported on already and watched by thousands. Variety has reached out to a representative for Britney to verify the authenticity of the YouTube message.

Here are the six things we learned.

1. Britney Spears said she was offered an Oprah interview, but decided to knock it back.

In the audio message, Britney confirmed the reports that she had been offered a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey to detail her experiences in the conservatorship.

Britney explained that she now thinks it best to share her story herself, therefore opting for the YouTube video.