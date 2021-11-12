After nearly 14 years, Britney Spears has officially been freed from her conservatorship.

It's the news the #FreeBritney movement had been waiting for.

On Friday afternoon local time, a Los Angeles judge ruled that Britney Spears would finally be freed from the conservatorship that has controlled the singer's life for almost 14 years.

For the first time since 2008, Spears will have full control of her finances, medical choices, and other life decisions.

"As of today, the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is hereby terminated," Judge Brenda Penny said.

The news comes after a judge granted Spears' petition to remove her father Jamie Spears from his role as conservator of her estate in September.

Here's everything you need to know about the momentous announcement.

What was Britney Spears' conservatorship and when did it start?

Britney Spears was first placed under a conservatorship back in 2008 when she was going through a very public breakdown.

Under the arrangement, her estate, plus financial and personal assets, were placed in the hands of her father and a lawyer (who was Andrew Wallet, before he quit in 2019, leaving her father with sole legal control).

In June this year, Spears addressed the court for the first time publicly when she urged a Los Angeles court to end the conservatorship.

In a 23-minute speech, the singer said she was abused and exploited while living under her conservatorship.

"I shouldn’t be in a conservatorship if I can work. The laws need to change," the 39-year-old told the judge.

"I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive... I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatised.

"I just want my life back."

In September, a major milestone was finally reached when it was ruled that her father would be removed from his role as conservator of her estate immediately.

At the time, Judge Brenda Penny said Jamie Spears remaining in charge of his daughter's estate was "untenable".

The 69-year-old was ordered to turn over the relevant documents to John Zabel, a certified public accountant, who was appointed temporary conservator of the singer's $US60 million ($A83 million) estate.

