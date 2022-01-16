Knife threat claims and a social media feud: The rift between Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears.

The Spears family is fractured not only between Britney and her parents, but also sadly between siblings too.

The demise of Britney Spears' and Jamie Lynn Spears' relationship is playing out before the world's eyes, and it's uncomfortable viewing to say the least.

The rift between the two famous sisters has had fuel added to the fire in the form of a revealing interview this week, a tell-all memoir, multiple concerning allegations and widespread commentary.

It has even led Britney to label her younger sister "scum", noting she has "stooped to a whole new level of low".

Here's everything that has unfolded publicly between the two sisters to date.

June 2021: Britney Spears speaks out.

In June 2021, Britney spoke out in court for the first time since being put under a conservatorship in 2008. During the court testimony, Britney criticised her family for a range of reasons. One was a claim her entire family holidayed at a property owned by Britney while she was being held at a mental health facility against her will.

The second revelation was Britney confirming she wishes to take legal action against her family.

"I just want my life back. It's been 13 years, and it's enough. It's been a long time since I’ve owned my money. I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you. I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them."