Britney Spears' father has controlled her life for 10 years. Now her mum wants to step in.

Britney Spears has made headlines for the past decade or so for her mental health, substance abuse and crippling anxiety, but fresh reports from her mother suggest the singer is now in “dire straights”.
It’s fairly common knowledge the pop star’s father, James (Jamie) Spears, has complete control over her life.
He looks after her assets, estate, and business affairs, and has done so since 2008, following Britney’s very public breakdown.
The Quicky looks at Britney’s life in lockdown. Post continues after audio.
Her mother Lynne will be appearing in court on Friday to ask the judge to be included in how Britney is managed, reports TMZ.
She and Jamie haven’t been together since 1980, and are currently butting heads over Britney’s healthcare.
Lynne doesn’t want to become a co-conservator with Jaime over their daughter’s affairs, but it’s reported she wants to be able to have eyes on her “medical information and treatment plan,” and is apparently very worried about her current state.
The publication reports Britney is "not doing well" after her most recent 30-day stay at a mental health facility. Apparently doctors are struggling to find the right combination of drugs for her.
“Britney is making bad decisions and it’s a problem," a source told TMZ.
Her latest stint in a facility in March, came after she apparently became distraught over her dad's two major surgeries for his intestines and colon. He was in hospital for close to a month late last year thanks to complications.
Jamie's role in Britney's life
There’s more to their father-daughter relationship than most.
The former building contractor has been a constant, stabilising force in Britney’s adult life. This was never more clear in January 2008 when Britney suffered a severe mental health crisis, as the world’s media watched on. The very public breakdown had followed stints in rehab for substance abuse and a now-infamous incident in which she shaved her head in full view of paparazzi.
It all unravelled on January 4, 2008, when Britney refused to relinquish her two sons, Sean and Jayden James, to her ex-husband Kevin Federline. Police intervened, and the singer was stretchered out of her home into the back of an ambulance, which was chased by a swarm of cameras. An emergency court hearing the following day suspended her custody rights, and she was placed under an involuntary psychiatric hold – a court-ordered hospital admission.
Top Comments
Pretty sure her mum is/was pretty lax about Britney and was essentially a stage mum. I really truly think her Dad is the only one with her best interests at heart.
The tone to this article is incredibly judgemental and negative towards the father. It seems pretty clear that Britney has had mental health issues, and was in a great deal of trouble when her Dad stepped in. Mental health issues don't just go away when you go to rehab. They are often life-long, and people need life-long support. To dress that support up as being "controlling" makes it sound nefarious. Britney is still alive and living a reasonably normal life (albeit one as a celebrity), which is a great deal more than you can say for a lot of others in the same position. Positive intervention into her life has literally kept her alive - and you're making that sound like a *bad* thing.
I don't interpret it as negative towards the father at all. The author mentioned the father having to pick up the pieces, both parents try to give Britney a stable environment, it's with this controlling environment that Britney could make a comeback and the last passage from the lawyer
"It’s a story of a man who actually wanted nothing more for his daughter than to live and be well. It’s a story of a father who has had to step up and take action that he never thought he would have to take… actions that didn’t perhaps endear his daughter to him."
To me it's sounds more like, the author is heroing the father.
Click-bait header: "Britney Spears' father has controlled her life for 10 years. Now her mum wants to step in" suggests the control is unreasonable and that Mum is coming in to save Britney from said control. First few lines underlines the "complete control" Dad has over Britney's affairs. It's only after that that the author bothers to (semi) explain the necessity of this control - whilst still grossly underplaying the crisis someone must be in to be under permanent conservatorship.