'I spent 15 years feeling self-conscious about my breasts. In lockdown, I got a boob job.'

For as long as I can remember, I’ve been fascinated with boobs - who has them, who doesn’t and how it makes them look overall.

With girlfriends over the years, if they had smaller boobs I'd question if they would you ever get a boob job.

Breasts are just something I have always noticed on other people - if I thought someone had a great rack, I’d simply ask them what size they were (note - only people I actually knew, not strangers on the street...).

Growing up, my mum would openly discuss how unhappy she was with her breasts, as they essentially deflated after having kids. As a small B cup, she’d say that I got her side of the family’s boobs - and once I hit puberty, we would buy push-up bras, chicken fillets and all kinds of padding options to build nicer, fuller breast shapes for our outfits. When we were trying on clothes, the absence of cleavage and figuring out what kind of bra to wear with it to look like there was something there, would constantly be brought up.

I’m short (5’1) and Asian, so my small B cup size is actually pretty much on a par with my other Asian girlfriends, except their frames are petite – and I’ve got broad shoulders and a muscular physique.

They're affectionately referred to as "swimmer's shoulders" by my mum, and whilst I love my fitness and have tried to love the shape I’ve got, I was feeling increasingly self-conscious about my frame, wearing the clothes I wanted to wear and just feeling out of proportion.

I would try to avoid singlets and look for long-sleeved tops but to compensate for covering my arms, I would wear low cut styles – and realised the lack of cleavage of my chest without a bra was really bothering me.

When Greater Sydney was plunged into lockdown in June 2021, I was organising my laser eye surgery (yes, I had two surgeries in lockdown and I HIGHLY recommend laser eye surgery if you’ve ever thought about it... but back to the boobs) and I realised that this was the perfect opportunity to get any kind of procedure discreetly, take minimal time off work with the current WFH mandate and recover with little impact to my social calendar – all things that I felt would have been a barrier to me actually going ahead with a boob job in ‘normal times’.

I’m in my 30s now, and I figured my frame is pretty much set for the next 10 or so years, so I decided to book in a consultation and once and for all, decide with an expert if this is something I wanted to do. I did my research and found a plastic surgeon near me that I liked the look of.