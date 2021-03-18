"Skincare stops at your boobs": 10 of the best beauty tips for women in their 30s.

As a 29-year-old lass who is S-L-O-W-L-Y creeping in on the 30 club (not counting, but could be something like 171 days), I'd be a dirty old fibber if I didn't tell you I feel a little bit (very) terrified of the changes that'll come with this new decade.

It's not so much the number (she's fine, I guess), but more because I know that ageing brings about all these new beauty issues - mainly when it comes to skin.

All your moisture gets pilfered off you, collagen just racks off, lines and wrinkles try to start making a name for themselves... it's cruel out there.

And for the love of hyaluronic acid, I've jusssst started to get the whole what-you're-supposed-to-do-for-your-face-in-your-20s thing down pat.

Gah.

Watch: Before you get into the rest of these JUICY tips, check out 7 things you can do for your skin while you sleep. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

And because I'm nosy and want recommendations on what everyone else does when it comes to beauty routines, I'm just going to arrogantly assume you feel the same way.

So, I've asked the wonderful folk in our You Beauty Facebook community to share some of their top beauty tips, tricks, and other helpful musings that me and any other 30-somethings can steal for ourselves.

Let's go!

1. Wear sunscreen every single day.

"I genuinely didn't know I was supposed to put sunscreen on my face until I was 29." - Samiya.

"Wear sunscreen daily! I did not even click till I hit 30! Now I’m obsessive." - Kylie.

"As a former beauty therapist of 14 years, I used to tell my clients the best anti-ageing treatment is sunscreen as the sun causes the majority of ageing on the skin (that and the fact that collagen and elastin production already begins to slow in our 20s)." - Lib.

2. Incorporate some active ingredients into your routine.

"Apply that hyaluronic acid everywhere! BHA has been another game changing ingredient for me." - Jess.

"I religiously apply retinol every night to help improve my skin texture and firmness. Another one of my personal favourites is vitamin C - it helps even out my skin tone and lightens brown spots. I'd recommend adding both these ingredients into your routine come 30." - Bianca