Two years ago, these three men were in charge. Here's what brought them undone.

Donald Trump. Scott Morrison. Now Boris Johnson.

Older white men, who, in 2020, were at the top of their game professionally as the leaders of the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom.

Three leaders who, within the space of a year and a half, have had their platforms and their power ripped out from under them.

If you cast your mind back to the start of the pandemic, these were three leaders taking up a lot of real estate on our TVs in the early days of the virus. Morrison as our own prime minister of course, and Trump and Johnson ruling the two big superpowers that we, in Australia, have a hell of a lot to do with.

It was a strange time.

Video via NBC

Trump, arguably the most controversial, was publicly defying his own health experts while platforming conspiracy theories and being offensive in just about everything he did.

Morrison was increasingly turning the public against himself with constant claims of "that's not my job" while failing to do the one thing that was his job - order enough COVID vaccines.

And then there's Johnson, who left a trail of controversies behind him as he tried to wrangle a virus that was decimating his population. It all culminated in the breaking of his own lockdown rules at a Downing Centre piss up; a final, exasperating straw for his exhausted constituents.

Watching on from the sidelines, politics in these three nations over the last several years has been, well, infuriating.

And not just because of all the COVID stuff.

It felt like we'd stepped back in time. Back to a time when sexism, racism, misogyny, and sexual harassment and assault were just the bed we had to lie in.