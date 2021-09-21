Christian Porter, Barnaby Joyce and the all forgiving 'boys' club.'

We have a gender problem that starts in the classroom.

"Boys will be boys," we tell little girls when they have their hair pulled or their lunch tipped over.

But then we act surprised when those young boys grow up into adult men privy to seeing the world through a 'boys' club' lens. When we encouraged it.

From the start, we use gender as an excuse for bad behaviour and so those little boys grow up with a sense of male camaraderie that allows them to mature into politicians and sportsmen and CEOs that stand together in solidarity.

When we talk about 'women supporting women,' it's usually from the position of an underdog. Helping women into positions of authority, building up female-led businesses, supporting our sisters against domestic violence, discrimination in the workplace and the rights to their own uteruses. It's about equality.

But 'men supporting men' is usually about solidarity. As Liz Elting writes for Forbes, it's "the old version of a high school clique."

This week the Deputy Leader of Australia and our Acting PM right now, Barnaby Joyce, had something to say about his political colleague, Christian Porter, resigning from the frontbench.

Porter stepped aside after it was revealed a blind trust paid for part of a defamation action he launched against the ABC, which reported a historic rape allegation allegedly involving him. Porter vehemently denies the allegations.

He had a "bad day at the wicket," said Joyce.

Christian Porter resigned this week after a blind trust paid his legal fees. Image: Getty.