‘My daughter was fat shamed by a stranger. She's 2.’

*Kayla was sitting with her little girl, freshly two years old, sharing a pastry on the bench at the playground. It was a sunny Wednesday and the two were having a lovely snack break when an older woman strolled past and remarked, “She’d better slow down on those with a belly like hers.”

“I almost couldn’t believe it,” Kayla told Mamamia, “Looking back, I wish I had snapped something back to her, but I honestly was too stunned to speak. I think I muttered something like, ‘Er what?’ but she kept on walking, and anyway, I was more focussed on changing the subject, so my kid didn’t have time to take in what she said.”

So this is the world we're throwing our precious little girls into. Still. Even now. Even with all the progress we've made.

Watch: The Cost of Beauty campaign by Dove. Post continues below.



Just last week, I sat with my perfect three-year-old niece as she ate lunch, watching as she gleefully devoured her plate and reached for more.

This precious little girl has such an easy relationship with food, taking what she likes, leaving what she doesn’t, unafraid to ask for more. It’s a dream for my sister and brother-in-law. But it has me worried – how long will it be before she gets told off simply for eating?

My young son is just as 'into' food as my niece is, yet I know he won’t have to face what I fear is coming for her.

At what age do our little girls’ appetites stop being celebrated and start being censored?

“Data suggests that once children are active, around 2½ is the point at which parents can become concerned about their weight status,” confirms paediatric psychologist Deirdre Bradner.