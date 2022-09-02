"These topics are not always easy." Taryn Brumfitt on helping our kids love their bodies.

Taryn Brumfitt has spent almost a decade on a mission to help women embrace their bodies.

Now, the director, best-selling author and founder of the Body Image Movement is turning her attention to the next generation with the release of an inspiring new book and documentary, EMBRACE: KIDS.

"I couldn't be more thrilled with the reaction to the film," Brumfitt told Mamamia.

"We've had audiences clapping and kids yelling out, 'Woo hoo!' You don't know what you've got until you put it in front of the people you made it for," she added.

"My team and I felt we had a really good film on our hands and we put a lot of heart, effort and energy into making it the way we did, and I'm so happy that people are getting it and really loving it."

The powerful combination of seeing 18 kids from diverse backgrounds bring their unique stories to the screen, with a mix of celebrities such as Jameela Jamil and Celeste Barber, packs an emotional punch.

"The kids were so supportive of each other and worked beautifully together and they all gave me such a sense of hope. It was great to create more meaningful impact in the world."