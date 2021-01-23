Season 2 and the penis pump: All the behind-the-scenes Bling Empire gossip in one place.

In case you missed it: Netflix's Bling Empire has well and truly taken its place at the peak of reality TV obsession.

It follows the real-life 'Crazy Rich Asians' of Los Angeles as they throw luxurious parties, spend far too much money and navigate relationships, friendships and careers (which we're not too sure exist).

It feels... excessive and dramatic, and it will have you scouring Google after every episode in search of more juice.

Watch the trailer for Bling Empire. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Maybe you too have been wondering about the truth behind Kelly and Andrew's relationship, or most importantly, who the f**k owned that penis pump.

Well, here’s a round-up of all the very important gossip surrounding Bling Empire.

Is Bling Empire scripted?

Well, according to producers, no. (But of course they'd say that...)

In an interview with O, The Oprah Magazine, showrunner Brandon Panaligan said: "We tapped into the energy of a group who already know each other and are invested in each other's lives. That's the magic in starting a show like this — it's not forced.

"We brought our cameras into a world that was already there with rivalries and friendships and loyalties preexisting. The only question was whether or not they would let us document them. It speaks to their excitement about Bling Empire that the show turns out the way that it did."

Perhaps the only voice of reason in Bling Empire, Kevin Kreider, helps with making the show feel 'real', as he watches the ridiculous wealth as an outsider to the community.

"I really hope people give this show a chance and look beyond the fancy stuff, the bling because underneath all of that are real Asian-American stories. It's not just about making money and spending it," he told Newsweek.

"These are real human stories — people trying to find their identity and connect with others, getting over insecurities and abandonment, finding their past and their family, and finding their place in the world."

True or not, it does make amazing television.