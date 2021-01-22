A rumoured romance and adoption: Everything we know about Bling Empire's Kevin Kreider.

Bling Empire is the best guilty pleasure series on Netflix right now.

The reality show, which has been described as a mix between Crazy Rich Asians, Selling Sunset and Keeping Up with the Kardashians, follows the lavish lifestyles of a group of wealthy Asian American socialites in Los Angeles.

They throw luxurious, utterly ridiculous parties. They spend far too much money. (Plane trip to Paris for a lunch date, anyone?) And they don't appear to... work.

Watch the trailer for Netflix's Bling Empire below.



Video via Netflix.

But amid all the ridiculousness, there's a voice of reason in Bling Empire.

Enter: Kevin Kreider.

Unlike his cast mates, Kevin, who comes from humble beginnings, acts as a voice of reason (and narrator) in an otherwise opulent world.

Here's everything we know about Bling Empire's Kevin Kreider.

Who are Kevin Kreider's parents?

Kevin Kreider was born in Seoul, South Korea.

As a young child, Kevin moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, after being adopted into a middle-class Caucasian family.

In Bling Empire, Kevin's storyline involves getting a DNA test as he searches for his biological mother.

The 37-year-old also tried regression therapy in an attempt to reconnect with his biological parents.