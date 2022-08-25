From $0 to $22,000: 11 women on exactly how much they saved before having a baby.

We know you can't always plan when you have a new baby, but as and when they arrive, you will need a few new essentials – think pram, cot and car seat as the bare minimum.

Depending on if you want designer goods, or are happy with hand-me-downs and second-hand bargains, these products cost very little or quite a lot.

We asked 11 women to find out exactly how much they saved before having a family, and what they planned to spend it on. Here's what they had to say.

1. Elizabeth saved $10,000.

"We went to a financial planner who projected our likely spending for when we eventually had kids (we went about two years before our first was born).

"The advice we got was that we’d be $5,000 in the red the year we had a baby, so we saved up a ‘rainy day fund’ of around $10,000. Thanks to very generous friends and family with gifts, as well as getting second-hand items, we never actually needed to dip into our baby savings after all. But it was good knowing it was there in case the washing machine broke or something like that."

Watch: Parenting 101 tips and tricks. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

2. Natalie had no savings.

"We weren't able to put anything aside as we were renovating, and to be honest we didn't even see that we needed to. I don't think babies have to be expensive. There are a lot of high-quality second-hand items. We bought a big thing each month with our pay and small things were limited to essentials. We haven't really needed savings."

3. Em saved $10,000.

"I listened to Mamamia's Hello, Bump podcast which recommended having about $10,000 put aside which I did. I had planned to use it for big-ticket stuff like a pram but was fortunate that family members wanted to pay for those as gifts. I used a chunk of the savings for my obstetric management fee which was a couple of thousand (I went private), as well as my $500 excess for the hospital birth/stay. The rest of the money sat in a savings account and was used for any larger purchases for the baby, and also topped up for the birth of the next bub two years later. The account still exists and is still added to and any bigger expenses for the kids get taken out of there."