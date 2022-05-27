'The truth is, I didn't love the baby phase. And I'm not ashamed to admit it.'

I remember feeling a sense of unease when people would ask me if I wanted to have babies.

And because I got married at age 24 and didn't have a baby until I was 31, I got asked this question many, many times over those seven years. Often by random strangers or my mother-in-law, who was very keen for grandkids.

I always had a notion I would one day be a mother and have a family, but babies? Well, it sounds harsh, but I wasn’t that fussed.

My ever-optimistic and family-oriented husband couldn’t wait to 'pop a few babies out'. In fact, when we met, he said he wanted five. But I felt all kinds of anxiety around even just one of the smallest of humans.

Don’t babies cry a lot? Will we get zero sleep? Would I ever be able to leave the house again?

I never felt 'ready' to have a baby or desperate to become a mum to one, but I still knew I wanted a family, so we started trying to conceive after my 30th birthday party and within a few months I fell pregnant.

But even during pregnancy with my first son, deep feelings of uncertainty would rise up in my throat at all hours. I panicked about how having a baby would change our lives and would feel confusion and feign excitement when friends and family would tell me that they couldn’t wait to meet my baby.

I wanted to meet my little person too, but I felt highly apprehensive about caring for someone so delicate and needy. I busied myself with the whole nesting process and there were moments I would see a loving mother and sweet baby moment on a TV commercial and become emotional. I wondered... will this be me?

I had an emergency c-section with Toby in September 2010. I remember when they placed his tiny form on my chest for the first time, all I could say in my drug-induced haze was, "Oh, it’s a baby!"

That fierce mother-love I had heard about and hoped for did come surging forth a few days after he was born, but it was accompanied by so many other emotions, including fear, shock and overwhelm.