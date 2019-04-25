We need to take a moment to talk about our favourite unofficial contestant of Bachelor in Paradise.

The snake.

via GIPHY

(Which is also sometimes a lizard).

As very kindly pointed out to us by the brilliant people of Twitter, Channel 10 producers just can’t resist a lil symbolism in Paradise because, really, what is reality TV without a nod to Shakespearean literary techniques?

Channel 10 reminding us of what we should think of Bill with some subtle symbolism – that snake on a branch keeps appearing at any mention of him #BachelorInParadiseAU — Liz D (@ejLIZard) April 23, 2019

Yes, the snake/lizard resting on a nearby branch seems to pop up whenever ~blokes be acting shady~ to remind us that they cannot be trusted.

Look out for it tonight.

We guarantee that when our old mate Daniel The Canadian returns, several quick flashes of a snake will quickly remind us that he is very bad news.

In the ads, we even saw Daniel licking his lips very much like a snake to remind us that he is, in fact, a duplicitous reptile.