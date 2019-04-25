We need to take a moment to talk about our favourite unofficial contestant of Bachelor in Paradise.
The snake.
(Which is also sometimes a lizard).
As very kindly pointed out to us by the brilliant people of Twitter, Channel 10 producers just can’t resist a lil symbolism in Paradise because, really, what is reality TV without a nod to Shakespearean literary techniques?
Channel 10 reminding us of what we should think of Bill with some subtle symbolism – that snake on a branch keeps appearing at any mention of him #BachelorInParadiseAU
— Liz D (@ejLIZard) April 23, 2019
Yes, the snake/lizard resting on a nearby branch seems to pop up whenever ~blokes be acting shady~ to remind us that they cannot be trusted.
Look out for it tonight.
We guarantee that when our old mate Daniel The Canadian returns, several quick flashes of a snake will quickly remind us that he is very bad news.
In the ads, we even saw Daniel licking his lips very much like a snake to remind us that he is, in fact, a duplicitous reptile.
I am LIVING for the snake close up before the footage of male snakes ie Bill, Daniel #BachelorInParadiseAus #BachelorInParadise
— Melanie (@kiss_my_axe____) April 25, 2019