Oh. The top four Big Brother housemates have been leaked, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Oh. It seems the top four Big Brother housemates have already been leaked.

We're only three weeks into Big Brother and it looks like we may already know who the final four housemates will be.

Fans are convinced Channel Seven have accidentally leaked the top four contestants in one of the show's trailers.

If you look closely in one of the videos, you will spot a clip of Chad Hurst, Daniel Gorringe, Sophie Budack and Mat Garrick competing in one of the nomination challenges. In the clip, they are the only four housemates seen, suggesting they may be the only ones left standing in the competition.













Image: Channel Seven. The final seven are also believed to be shown in another clip, where housemates are seen taking part in a balancing challenge.

As well as Chad, Dan, Sophie and Mat, it looks like Kieran Davidson, Casey Mazzucchelli and Sarah McDougal are the other contestants that make it to the top seven.











Image: Channel Seven.