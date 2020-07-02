IMPORTANT PSA: Turns out Zac Efron really is in Byron Bay and we're already on our way.

As domestic travel restrictions ease, visitors may soon descend on the northern NSW paradise of Byron Bay.

For the surf and the beaches and the walks. And to see if they can spot Zac Efron. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Rumours have been swirling for weeks suggesting the Hollywood actor, 32, has been riding out the coronavirus pandemic in the coastal town.

When Mamamia interviewed Zac Efron. Post continues below video.

There were several reported 'sightings' of Efron around Byron Bay, but up until this week, he'd managed to dodge paparazzi and Instagrammers wanting clout by outing his location on social media.

Finally on Wednesday, Efron was finally tracked down by paps at the Byron Bay General Store café.

According to the﻿ Daily Mail﻿, his Byron entourage includes Aussie musician Tim Freedman and Byron Bay royalty Chris Hemsworth. Because of course.

It comes after a very comprehensive, week-long investigation into whether Efron really has made Australia his COVID-19 safe space ... by us. Because we really did need an excuse for a roadtrip.

Unconfirmed sightings.

We imagine that seeing Zac Efron in the wild would be a little like spotting a unicorn. You'd be shocked and awed and then, after a few seconds of blinking to check it's real, you'd... take a photo.

Yet, miraculously, there had been no photos of Efron for weeks. It was a tragedy.

Image: Giphy.