According to a stylist, these are the 7 fashion trends we’ll love (and hate) in 2021.

While I’m sure we're all glad to leave 2020 behind and start the year afresh, not all trends from last year are going to die. We will see some newer styles continuing to flourish, as older trends (like ugly sneakers) return to the grave where they belong.

After a year of proclaiming "shop local", Aussies will continue to seek out sustainably made and ethically sourced items. Shoppers are more conscious of how and where they spend their money following the economic upset the pandemic brought. Importantly, they're also looking to support brands that align with their personal values and reflect inclusivity, diversity and body positivity.

Whether you love them or hate them – here’s my predicted fashion trends of 2021.

Tie dye.

This trend peaked in 2020 with more of a subtle colour palette than the original 60s kaleidoscopic theme. Faded pieces were a big hit, with womenswear the main market.

In 2021 we will see the trend seep further into men’s and kids fashion. From hoodies to tees, shorts and sleepwear – there will be something for the whole family.