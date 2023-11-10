A very niche recommendation list of sport shows that aren't really about sport at all.

Not a sporty girl. That's what my PE teacher wrote on my high school reports. And Mrs Pickersgill was right. Sometimes, I'd forget one runner, so I couldn't possibly play today. Often, I'd continually shuffle myself to the back of the starting line in any physical activity so I didn't have to start at all. Once, I played an entire game of netball throwing the ball only to my best mate. Who was on the other team. I know, I'm sorry. Teenagers are dicks.

Anyway, here we are, very, very far from those times. And I spend my evenings watching sport-adjacent television on the couch with a cuppa. Life is unpredictable.

Turns out I've been recommending so many sports-related shows on Mamamia Out Loud, and around the office kitchen, and to anyone who'll ask me, it's become A Thing. So let's formalise it. Here are the strangely sport-adjacent shows you should be watching if you're not already...

Nyad. Netflix.

For my shame, Diana Nyad is not a name I knew before last weekend. She's an American long-distance swimmer, one of those people who slather themselves in fat to traverse an ocean in a shark cage. And in 2013, she attempted to do it at age 62, swimming through jellyfish and shark-infested waters from Cuba to Florida.