'They spat on me.' What the headlines missed in the David and Victoria Beckham news.

Netflix's four-part docuseries Beckham has stirred up plenty of controversy around David and Victoria Beckham's marriage.

Almost every headline is surrounding the couple finally discussing David's alleged affair with Rebecca Loos in 2004. The Beckhams didn't exactly confirm the affair, but they did share how they reacted to the rumours, with Victoria describing that time in their lives as "the hardest period because it felt like the world was against us."

As intriguing as this part of the documentary was, the cheating storyline has overshadowed the other revelations shared in Beckham, which are just as interesting.

The English public viciously bullied David Beckham in 1998.

1998 was a big year for the couple. On the eve of the World Cup, which would see David represent England against Argentina, Victoria phoned her then-boyfriend to say she was pregnant.

The couple were overjoyed, but the mood would dramatically shift after David's infamously got sent off with a red penalty card in the game for seemingly kicking Argentina's Diego Simeone. England would be defeated by Argentina, a loss almost entirely attributed to Beckham by the English public, and not the other 11 players who lost the game.

The response was overwhelming. David became public enemy number one.

"What I went through was so extreme. The whole country hated me," David reflected, with the documentary revealing the football star received death threats and was even sent a bullet in the mail.

"It changed my life. I felt very vulnerable and alone. Wherever I went I got abuse every single day. People look at you in a certain way, spit at you, abuse you, come up to your face and say some of the things that they said. That was difficult."

The public taunted Victoria Beckham with offensive songs.

As David returned to play for Manchester United, the abuse didn't stop. The crowd would cheer every time the footballer was injured by a competer and boo him constantly throughout each game.

But then their attention turned toward Victoria.

When Victoria attended the games while pregnant with their son Brooklyn, the crowd would make up sexist chants directed at her. "Every football fan sang this song," David recalled, which featured expletive lyrics describing the Spice Girl doing a sex act.

Victoria reflected on hearing the foul-mouthed and misogynistic chants. "I remember sitting down and the lady next to me turned to me and didn’t know what to say," she said. "We did not know what to do. It felt like we were drowning."