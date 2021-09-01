There are a hell of a lot of TV shows on Netflix.

Some are brilliant. Some are so bad, they're... good (Sex/Life, anyone?). And some are a bit... meh.

But there are some Netflix shows that absolutely deserve the hype.

These are the shows you will binge in a weekend and then beg for more.

So, to help you out, I've rounded up the 11 Netflix series that definitely deserve the hype around them:

Sex Education

Image: Netflix.

Sex Education is the complete opposite of the teen TV shows I grew up with, where there were clear social groups and predictable storylines.

The series takes all these teen show tropes and turns them on their head.

It stars Asa Butterfield as Otis, a sexually repressed teenager who lives with his single mum Jean (Gillian Anderson), who is a sex therapist.

Soon Otis and his potential love interest Maeve (Emma Mackey) start charging their classmates for sex advice.

In a nutshell, Sex Education is about a bunch of gloriously diverse, funny, smart teenagers who are learning to love their bodies, what makes them different and what makes them feel good.