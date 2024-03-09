The travel packing hack that never fails.

Since COVID restrictions came to a much-welcomed end, most people have been desperately trying to break their home-bound habits and get out and about again.

That means travel has been at the top of our agendas. Of course, cost of living has slowed down the momentum just a little bit, making how and where we travel a little more, shall we say, restrictive. But hey, we can dream, right?

For some of us, travel isn't just about fun. We might have to hop on a plane for work or visit family in another state.

Whatever the reason though, I reckon I speak for most people when I say travelling is, for the most part, a most excellent break from the drudges of everyday life.

Video via Channel 10.

There are three things that make travelling suck — packing (and unpacking), luggage collection, and delayed flights (unless you're a lounge member, of course).

The latter issue you can't do much about. Apparently, though, there is an easier way to pack than pulling everything you own out of your wardrobe and squeezing in as many items of clothing as possible.