The three best Netflix movies you must watch this weekend.

The weekend has finally arrived, and we’re faced with the usual dilemma: spend it with family and friends or consume as much TV and movies as possible?

Regardless of your choice, might we suggest three original Netflix films to put on, whether it’s with friends, your partner or a packet of chips.

Take your pick of the Oscar-nominee, the fun slasher or the terrifying thriller – or just watch all three.

Mudbound

With four Oscar nominations, Mudbound helped Netflix become the first streaming service to land eight nominations in this year's Academy Awards.

Telling the story of two men returning home from World War II to work on a farm in rural Mississippi, the film deals with PTSD post-war and racism. It's these men and the other characters' stories that make the film so gripping.

Yet after it premiered at Sundance Film Festival, it was passed on by everyone but Netflix and a handful of small cinemas - which actually makes it far more impressive that it scored Oscar nominations against many better-publicised films. Even better, the film resulted in the first female cinematographer ever being nominated for an Oscar. So if you're in the mood for well-made, gritty American period drama, this one's a must-watch.

The Babysitter