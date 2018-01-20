Last night I closed all the blinds and turned off all the lights in my apartment.

Then I sat down to watch Netflix’s latest original movie, The Open House.

I immediately regretted my decision.

Not because the movie was a let down – it was brilliantly done – but because it played on one of my greatest fears. The fear that someone could be living in my house/under my house/over my house without my knowledge.

And the fear that *very creepy* someone could kill me before I even had a chance to call for help.

The Open House follows the story of Naomi (Piercy Dalton) and her son Logan (Dylan Minnette) who move into a relative’s vacation home after a death in the family.

The home – of course – is an isolated, sprawling mansion surrounded by woods. Because, as you’re probably aware, people in horror movies never move into simple, single-story houses in busy suburbs.

Naomi and Logan hardly had time to unpack their belongings and settle into their new digs when things start to get a little bit creepy.

You see, the house is currently on the market and every Sunday they have to vacate it for an open house. An open house where a bunch of strangers have free reign to roam about said sprawling mansion with its many hidden rooms and weird passageways (because, horror movie).

After the first open house, unsettling things start happening. The kind of spine-tingling things that will make you check under your bed before you go to sleep tonight.

They begin to hear noises under the floorboards, their belongings start to mysteriously move around the house, and they begin to receive odd, echoey phone calls.

One night they come home to find that someone has set the dining table for them and left haunting music playing in the background.