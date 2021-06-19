Need a break? US TOO. These are the Australian farmstays we're escaping to this winter.

Holidays have been off the cards for far too long.

With cancelled trips, non-refundable flights, and almost all international adventures thrown directly into the bin it was super easy to slip into that infamous 'languishing' state of mind where there was nothing to look forward to and everything to feel upset about.

Which is why, when rules loosened for travelling within your own state, I saw an opportunity to make a plan.

A plan that I could be excited about. A plan that I could pen into my calendar. A plan that involved a farmstay.

Watch what each star sign is really like at the airport. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

...Now hear me out. I know a 'farmstay' doesn't exactly conjure up visions of glamourous, luxurious relaxation. But if you're picturing me shovelling pig s**t in overalls and gumboots, then think again.

Farmstays now mean cute, rustic, but VERY well kitted out accommodation that allows you to cosy on up to a roaring fire and look yonder over your land. (Well, your land for the time of your booking, of course.)

For my gallop into farmstay-adjacent life, I decided to keep things fairly fancy and locked in a trip to Bowral, NSW, to stay at Peppers.

And what exactly does a stay at Peppers look like? Well, a bit like this...

FANCY FARM. Image: Supplied.