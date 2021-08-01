"It's basically a tub of little tiny lip jobs": 9 new lip products that are worth the hype.

Let’s talk about ‘The Lipstick Effect’ - and no, I’m not referring to the fact that the silicone lids of all my keep cups are now permanently stained with ‘Russian Red’.

‘The Lipstick Effect’ is a term coined by Leonard Lauder, chairman emeritus of Estée Lauder, to summarise the theory that even in times of financial uncertainty and economic crisis women will still afford themselves luxuries, albeit on a smaller scale.

Cosmetics companies have reported that in the midst of recession, high-end lipstick sales have curiously risen. It would seem that rather than splashing out on big ticket investment pieces - say maybe a designer bag or a coat - cash poor consumers still purchase a material pick-me-up, just on a more affordable scale.

Personally I’ve always kept my lipstick circle pretty small. I have been known to rock a bit of Carmex, and if I’m feeling fancy, a good old-fashioned blue-red. You could say I’m an all or nothing kinda gal. But for the first time in my adult life, just over a month ago, I spontaneously decided to broaden my horizons and step outside of my comfort zone.

I went in search of the perfect lip product - something with the colour and the staying power of a lipstick, but with the feel and conditioning qualities of a balm. My search ultimately came to fruition with the discovery of Dior Addict Lip Glow (more on that later).

Back to the whole ‘effect’ thing though. Post-purchase I was acutely aware that I suddenly felt f**king fantastic. It wasn’t just the fact that I was rocking quite possibly the most perfect, natural shade of pink and feeling myself pretty hard, it was also the little act of indulgence that was doing it for me.

You could say I’ve continued to ‘broaden my horizons’ ever since, with what is now quite the collection of lip products.